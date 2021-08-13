Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Lowered by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.