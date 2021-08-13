Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Decreased by B. Riley

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thryv in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Thryv has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.