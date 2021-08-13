Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Lifted by Analyst

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian lowered WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$160.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 51.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$145.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$162.12.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

