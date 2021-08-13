Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Cut by Analyst

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get WW International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of WW opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.