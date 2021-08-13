Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WW International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

WW stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 36.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in WW International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WW International by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

