Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Air Industries Group Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) – Taglich Brothers boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Air Industries Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.27 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

