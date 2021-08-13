Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Issued By National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNW. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.08. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$15.50 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

