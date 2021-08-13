Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Issued By Raymond James

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Emera in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.91.

Emera stock opened at C$58.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The company has a market cap of C$14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$59.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

