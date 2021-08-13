Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Reduced by Analyst

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $36,615,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 4,205.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cabot by 3,738.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,578 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

