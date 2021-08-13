Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Raised by Analyst

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSI. National Bankshares cut Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

TSE PSI opened at C$9.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$749.46 million and a P/E ratio of -125.28. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.50.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.