Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Decreased by Analyst

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

WSC opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,090,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after buying an additional 1,360,339 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,848,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 over the last ninety days. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

