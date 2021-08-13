Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Decreased by Analyst

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSP. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian cut WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.25.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$160.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$145.33. The firm has a market cap of C$18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 51.46. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$82.95 and a twelve month high of C$162.12.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.