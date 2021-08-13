Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million.

BOS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:BOS opened at C$37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.52.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

