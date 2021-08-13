Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Reduced by Desjardins

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

CAE opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -242.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.68. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in CAE by 167.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CAE by 16.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 974,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140,592 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 34.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 394,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 101,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

