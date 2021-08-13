Qbao 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,444.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $509,765.59 and $50,444.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000160 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

