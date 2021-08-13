QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

