QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
