Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.17 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.17 million and $353.46 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00141279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00152455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,672.69 or 0.99973276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00849913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

