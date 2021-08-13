QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) versus eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Head-To-Head Comparison

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A N/A eHealth 4.23% 3.16% 2.46%

91.1% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and eHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 21.11 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A eHealth $582.77 million 1.95 $45.45 million $1.69 25.64

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Volatility & Risk

QDM International has a beta of -3.88, indicating that its share price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eHealth has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QDM International and eHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A eHealth 0 4 5 0 2.56

eHealth has a consensus price target of $79.22, suggesting a potential upside of 82.83%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than QDM International.

Summary

eHealth beats QDM International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

