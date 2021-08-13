QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.47 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00139788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00154430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.43 or 1.00137153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.18 or 0.00861456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

