Qtum (QTUM) Trading 42.9% Higher Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Qtum has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $690.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $12.28 or 0.00026325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,644,827 coins and its circulating supply is 98,611,024 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

