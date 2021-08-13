Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $154.23 or 0.00324349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $37.01 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001349 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.00974106 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.