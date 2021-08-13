Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $97.47. 636,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,812. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

