Quantis Network (QUAN) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $18,920.91 and $4.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00155406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,539.94 or 0.99978384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00862157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

