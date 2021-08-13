QuarkChain Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $134.56 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

