Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Short Interest Update

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 838.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QTRRF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,875. Quaterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

