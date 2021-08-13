Quiztok Hits Market Cap of $26.72 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and $9.75 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,657,743 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

