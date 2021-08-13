Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Purchases $427,000.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Kenan Lucas purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenan Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Kenan Lucas purchased 87,885 shares of Qumu stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 370,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,906. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Qumu Co. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QUMU shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qumu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at about $3,176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Qumu by 87.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qumu by 48.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

