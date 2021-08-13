Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.89. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 1,004 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,920,834.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,580 shares of company stock valued at $480,634. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $734.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.0% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,511,000 after buying an additional 1,873,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,931,000 after acquiring an additional 698,488 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Quotient Technology by 78.5% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,752,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $31,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

