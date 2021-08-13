Qwertycoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,160.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.