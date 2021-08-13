Rackspace Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,461 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,106% compared to the typical volume of 370 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.