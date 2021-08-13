RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

RDCM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,578. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $147.11 million, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

