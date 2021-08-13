RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.94. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 10,515 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market cap of $150.45 million, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RADCOM in the first quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in RADCOM during the second quarter worth $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

