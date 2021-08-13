Radix Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.81 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $102.81 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00897224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00111356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

EXRD is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

