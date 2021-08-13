RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Buys $151,250.93 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.01. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,478,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,282,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

