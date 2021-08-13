Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.76

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 14245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Radware by 44,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 502,691 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Radware by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334,097 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

