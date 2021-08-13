Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 72,475 shares.The stock last traded at $48.90 and had previously closed at $48.97.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Rafael alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $868.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 414.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Rafael by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rafael by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.