Rafael (NYSE:RFL) versus AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Head-To-Head Survey

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 176.67 -$10.41 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million 65.45 $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rafael and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 4 0 2.67

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.94, suggesting a potential upside of 28.47%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Rafael.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Rafael on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

