Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $902,833.88 and approximately $228,051.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00139788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00154430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.43 or 1.00137153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.18 or 0.00861456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,035,198 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

