RAI Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.61 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $37.88 million and $6.61 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00139573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,697.02 or 1.00138167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00862192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

