Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $54.12 million and $4.04 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00006506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00139507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00153448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.12 or 1.00105721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00857015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,914,577 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

