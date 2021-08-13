Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.84

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.18. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.