Rainicorn One Day Volume Reaches $129,695.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $129,695.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00139068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.55 or 0.99814190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00860316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

