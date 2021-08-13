Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after buying an additional 51,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

