RAMP Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $107.23 million and approximately $64.52 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.25 or 0.00901725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001957 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,314,569 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

