Rapidz (RPZX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $426,612.73 and approximately $974.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00896970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00114839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043734 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

