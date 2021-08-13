Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $16.05 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Rarible has a total market cap of $74.29 million and $7.25 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rarible has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $16.05 or 0.00034673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.97 or 0.00892266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00114295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001917 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,629,385 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

