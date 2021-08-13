Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.65. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.