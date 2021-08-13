Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $2,839.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00138123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,548.18 or 1.00010996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00860805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.