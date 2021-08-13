Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNW. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$20.12 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$15.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.35%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

