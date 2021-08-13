Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rio2 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

Shares of RIO stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$163.98 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rio2 Limited

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

