Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rio2 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
About Rio2
Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.